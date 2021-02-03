Srinagar Police organises farewell cum welcome function for officers

Srinagar police hosted a farewell-cum welcome function at District Police Headquarters Srinagar for officers.

SSP Srinagar Dr M. Haseeb Mughal along with all Zonal SsP, SP Headquarters Srinagar, DySPHqrs Srinagar, DySP DAR Srinagar and other officers of DPO Srinagar participated in the farewell cum welcome function. The outgoing officers and newly joined officers were all invited to grace the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Srinagar thanked the outgoing officers and counted their contribution, which they had made during their period of posting in the district. The newly joined officers were briefed about their sub-division, the priority concerns of the sub divisions were discussed.

Among other officers, SI(M) Ab. Majeed PA to SSP Sgr was accorded a warm farewell on his superannuation.

SSP Srinagar while acknowledging the contributions of outgoing officers, conveyed his best wishes and prayed for their good life post retirement.