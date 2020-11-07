Srinagar records season's first minus temperature

The summer capital Srinagar on the night intervening Friday and Saturday saw season’s coldest night so far, recording temperature at (-) 0.9 degrees Celsius.

Ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Pahalgam in south Kashmir have also recorded sub-zero temperatures for the last few days.

On Friday, even as the night temperature witnessed a fall by several notches, sunshine greeted Kashmir on Saturday as Srinagar recorded 21.2 degrees Celsius maximum temperature while Gulmarg recorded 12.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department predicted a two-day wet spell from November 13 evening till November 15.

“There is possibility of rains and snowfall during this period,” MeT officials said.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said: “A western disturbance, which brings change in weather, is likely to hit Jammu and Kashmir on the evening of November 13.”

He said the peak weather activity is expected between November 14 and 15 during which there could be a spell of snowfall and rainfall.

As per MeT forecast, the wet spell is expected to be fairly widespread. However, weather will witness improvement from November 16, Lotus said.

Traffic on Highway

One-way traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu will be allowed on the 270-kilometer Srinagar- Jammu National Highway on Sunday.

An advisory issued by the Traffic department said no vehicles except oil tankers and vehicles carrying perishables will be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar.

“In view of the movement of Kashmir-based Darbar move employees from Srinagar towards Jammu, tomorrow vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar NHW shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu subject to fair weather and good road condition.

“Commuters are advised to follow the SOP issued by the government to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

“No vehicle shall be allowed from the opposite direction except oil tankers/fresh perishable carriers.”