Srinagar set to get first multiplex cinema theatre

The government has given permission for setting up a multiplex cinema theatre in the summer capital Srinagar.

Vikas Dhar who is Managing Director M/S Taksal Hospitality Pvt Ltd had sought permission for establishment of the cinema in March this year. Following the inspection of the land and the building, the district administration Srinagar has approved the proposal, a source said.

The source said Dhar had submitted application for the permission to establish an international standard multiplex in Srinagar, pursuant to which a committee of officers was deputed for inspection and report.

Tehsildar, south Srinagar has submitted that land measuring two kanals, 18 Marlas and 64 square feet under survey number 946/802 of estate in Sonwar was owned by Dhar and Vishal Dhar, sons of Vijay Dhar, who runs Delhi Public School. The permission for setting up the cinema has been issued by the Cantonment Board, the source said.

An Executive Engineer of Public Works Department confirmed that a team inspected an under construction five-storey building with two cinema halls.

He has recommended technical inspection for structural safety sand seismic resistance, which shall be done in due course of time, the source said.

The building has also been inspected by Deputy Director, Fire and Emergency Services who has recommended that fire safety measures should be properly adopted.

The permission to set up the multiplex cinema has been granted under The Cinematography Act-1952.

As per the order issued by District Magistrate Srinagar, the license under section 11 of The Cinematography Act to operate the Multiplex Cinema shall be provided on completion of the building.