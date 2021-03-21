Kashmir, Latest News, Srinagar
Irshad Khan
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 2:40 PM

Srinagar teenager found dead in his car hours after leaving home

With Zahid not returning home till late night on Saturday, his family went searching for him only to find him dead inside the car at Gangbugh area of the city, a police official told Greater Kashmir.
Representational Image
A teenage boy from Yayil Wanabal in uptown Srinagar was found dead last night in his car in Gangbugh area of the district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased boy, Zahid Amin Baba, son of Mohammad Amin Baba left his home in his car bearing number JK01AN 0786 at around 5 pm on Saturday, a police official from police Post Rangreth told Greater Kashmir.

With Zahid not returning home till late night, his family went searching for him only to find him dead inside the car at Gangbugh area of the city, the police official said adding the post mortem of the body, which was taken by police into custody, is going on to ascertain the cause of death.

SHO, Shergadi Police Station, Aftab Ahmad confirmed that the youth’s body was found at Gangbugh, which lies in the jurisdiction of the said police station.

