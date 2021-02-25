'Srinagar will be transformed into modern, sustainable, economically advanced city'

Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar on Thursday chaired a meeting with the concerned officers of Srinagar Smart City projects to review its progress here at the Raj Bhavan.

At the outset, the Principal Secretary sought the latest status of the progress in implementation of projects under Srinagar Smart City programme. He said that the vision of the Srinagar Smart City project is transforming Srinagar city into a modern, sustainable, and economically advanced city.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary passed specific directions for completion of the ambitious projects within stipulated timelines. He asked the concerned to give focused attention on improving infrastructural development and public services.

He impressed upon the concerned officers to apply the learning gained from the experience of the officers of other smart cities in the country during the implementation of various projects.

He called for proper inter-departmental coordination and directed the officers to get better understanding of implementation of Smart City projects.

He further called for exploring every possibility to make the Srinagar City a world-class tourist destination by using the latest technological advancements in projects of infra-development and delivery of various public services.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K.Pole; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SSCL and Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Vice-Chairmen of J&K LDA & SDA; Chief Engineer R&B; Chief Town Planner Kashmir; S.E KPDCL and other senior officers were present in the meeting.