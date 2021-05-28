'Srinagar witnessing significant decline in Covid-19 positive cases'

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today said that the Srinagar district has shown a significant decline in Covid-19 positive cases and covid related hospital admissions in past few days.

The DC said this while giving a brief about the latest Covid-19 scenario in the district. Giving details, he informed that the positivity rate of Covid cases has declined from 36 percent in mid of May to 8.7 percent on 27 May, 2021 while as recovery rate of district has picked up at 83 percent. He said there are about 5800 active Covid-19 cases in the district.

The DC said that due to relentless testing and vaccination drives across the district there was an overall reduction in Covid cases, however, there is need to be extra cautious by strictly adhering to Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior at all levels.

With regard to ongoing Covid-19 vaccination procces, the DC informed that population of over 2.80 lakh of target groups have been administered Covid vaccine doses in the district till date. He said vaccination centers have been established across the City to cover the rest of targeted population.

It was also given out that Srinagar district ranks at 3rd place in terms of total vaccine doses across districts of J&K.

The DC urged the people to get vaccinated at an earliest to curb the Covid-19.

Similarly, on the directions of Lieutenant Governor, the district administration Sringar has setup Covid care centres at all 21 Panchayats of the district with all medical equipments, oximeters, besides Medical and Paramedical staff to manage and contain the Covid-19 effectively in rural areas, said the DC.

He further informed that under different Social Security schemes, financial assistance of Rs 5.60 crore have been disbursed among 5222 beneficiaries and Rs 2.19 crore have been also provided to construction workers. Requisite number of Mandays have also been generated under MNREGA and payments also stand released.