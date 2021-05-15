Srinagarites followed SOPs on this Eid

Acting as responsible citizens, Srinagarites adhered to COVID19 safety guidelines while celebrating this Eid-ul-Fitr amid pandemic.

The residents celebrated the festival with simplicity ensuring that even the children did not go outside homes. “We pledged to spread happiness on this festival and not the disease. We reiterated appeal to the people of our locality to celebrate Eid while strictly adhering to COVID19 safety guidelines. We succeeded in convincing people for this good cause and SOPs were followed in letter and spirit,” said Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Syed Abad Soiteng.

People offered Eid prayers at local Masjids while maintaining social distance and wearing masks. The local Masjid Committees and volunteers ensured that devotees strictly adhere to the SOPs.

People also greeted each other while maintaining social distance.

The recreational places including Pratap Park, Iqbal Park and Children Park in Srinagar city presented deserted look on the Eid. “Closure of parks was a good measure as no parent would like to risk the life of their children amid pandemic. We also encouraged our children to play indoors,” said Sahil Ahmad, a parent.

He said that in his locality Sonwar, people stayed inside their homes for their own safety.

Meanwhile, the Islamic scholars, authorities and local Masjid committees and social groups applauded the Srinagar residents for strictly adhering to the COVID19 SOPs during Jummat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadar and Eid-ul-Fitar and urged them to continue following safety guidelines.

“People have proactively demonstrated a responsible behaviour and are extending cooperation in containing the spread of the virus,” said Muhammad Ramzan of Khanyar.

He added that people must not lower the guard and should continue fight against virus. “Let us all pledge to spread happiness and not virus. It is our collective fight against unseen virus. We shall overcome,” he added.