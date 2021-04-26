SSP Srinagar assures doctors of full cooperation in fight against COVID19

SSP Srinagar, Sandeep Choudary along with other officers of Srinagar police including SP South Srinagar Sajjad Shah visited SMHS Hospital, CD Hospital and Kashmir Nursing Home.

On the occasion, the SSP expressed his gratitude towards the medical-health worker community and assured the doctors of full cooperation and support in this long drawn fight against COVID19 pandemic. He emphasised that Law enforcement team will always supplement the efforts of main COVID warriors especially the Medical fraternity.

He also urged the common people to sincerely follow Covid appropriate behaviour with special emphasis on maintaining physical distance, using face masks and maintaining hand hygiene. In view of COVID pandemic, he further sought the cooperation of the general public with the health workers and police so as to have an effective and efficient response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Srinagar.