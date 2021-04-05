SSP Srinagar conducts counselling session with youth at Rainawari

A counselling session was held at Rainawari by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, SandeepChaudhary in presence of SP North and SDPO Khanyar.

On the occasion SSP Srinagar urged the parents to guide their sons in proper manner to become law abiding citizens. “Young boys have got a very long life ahead of them and they should not waste their opportunities of a better life by engaging in hooliganism and stone-pelting,” SSP said.

Police said more than a dozen boys were counselled to concentrate on their studies to build their futures and ensure a better life for themselves and their parents.