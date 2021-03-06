SSP Srinagar inaugurates Women Help Desk, Counselling hall at Rambagh

SSP Srinagar Dr M Haseeb Mughal today inaugurated Women help desk and a counseling hall at Police Station Women Rambagh here.

“The help desk is aimed to respond to all such calls made by the women who are victims of domestic violence. Due to the growing incidents of domestic violence arising out of issues between the married couples in Kashmir especially in District Srinagar demands an immediate redressal mechanism,” police spokesperson said in a statement.

“As the idea is to provide a prompt and reliable response mechanism to all the reports and information of domestic violence and offenses against women, a 24×7 help desk has been kept at disposal of the women of the City to reach out to Police in case of domestic violence or any related offense. This initiative is aimed to cater the need to ensure timely action and fair audience of all aggrieved, so the principals of natural justice are upheld. *The Help Desk mobile numbers are 9596770601, 9596770602,” it said.

On the occasion SSP Srinagar took a review of the working of Police Station Women Rambagh and briefed the staff deployed at Help Desk about their duties and responsibilities. SSP Srinagar also interacted with the officers of the PS Women and directed them to work with enthusiasm and maintain professional integrity and try to redress the grievances reported to your PS to the best of your capabilities.

SSP Srinagar was flanked by SP Headquarters Srinagar, SP South City Srinagar, DySP DAR Srinagar, DySP Headquarters Srinagar, SHO PS Women and other officers of the district