'Stakeholders must cooperate to contain Covid19'

Advisor Basheer Khan held interactive meetings with representatives of Trade Bodies, Tourism Industry, Industries, Religious leaders and other stakeholders at SKICC.
Advisor Basheer Khan held interactive meetings with representatives of Trade Bodies, Tourism Industry, Industries, Religious leaders and other stakeholders at SKICC.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, on Saturday held interactive meetings with representatives of Trade Bodies, Tourism Industry, Industries, Religious leaders and other stakeholders at SKICC here to discuss issues arisen due to outbreak of second wave of Covid pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Director SKIMS, Dr A G Ahanger, Commissioner SMC, Amir Athar, Director Tourism, Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Rural Development Department and other senior officers were present in the first meeting while the second meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Budgam , Chairman DDC Budgam and other officers.

Interacting with the representatives in both the meetings, Advisor sought their cooperation to the administration in dealing with the global pandemic more efficiently and effectively for good of the community.  He urged upon them to ensure strict adherence to all SOPs and guidelines regarding Covid to save precious lives. He sought cooperation from the religious heads, PRI members, transporters, business community, tourism players and civil society members to use their influence in motivating people towards strict adherence to Covid guidelines.

Advisor called for a vigorous vaccination drive asking all the participants to make people aware about the significance of vaccination to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and protect precious human lives. He said that all possible measures are being taken to ensure adequate supply of essentials to combat the second wave of Covid-19.

Deputy Commissioners of  Srinagar and Budgam, Ajaz Assad and  Shahbaz  Mirza gave detailed presentation about the Covid-19 management efforts being taken up besides giving the profile of infrastructure, oxygen and bed availability in their respective districts.

On the occasion, all stakeholders associated with Trade, Transport,  Tourism and NGO assured the Advisor their full support towards supplementing administration’s efforts regarding the fight against the second wave of Covid pandemic.

