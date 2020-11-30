Stamp vendors stage protest at Press Enclave

Demanding inclusion in the e-stamping, stamp vendors on Monday staged protest here and appealed to the Lieutenant Governor to ensure their livelihood.

Scores of stamp vendors under the banner of All Jammu and Kashmir Stamp Vendors Union assembled at Press Enclave, demanding to re-examine this policy by ensuring the livelihood interests of the local stamp vendors.

President of the union, Younis Ahmad Shah said, “thousands of families in the UT of J&K have been affected by the introduction of e-stamping initiative. The local stamp vendors whose income was solely depended on the sale of stamps have been rendered jobless.”

“We agree that the e-stamping is a need of the hour due to the technological advancement which provides a secure mechanism and will avoid scams and leakages, but the government should have safeguarded the livelihood interests of the local stamp vendors before switching to the e-stamping,” they said.

“Many unemployed youth were earning a living to run their families by stamp vending and had invested their time and money in this business. Now e-stamping has left us shattered and we are not even able to meet the daily expenses of our family,” another stamp vendor said.

“We were exclusively performing our jobs and could hardly earn their livelihood out of it but we have crossed the age bar to apply for any other job. Most of us are uneducated and will not be able to operate the computer to get trained for e-stamping procedure,” they said.

“We appeal the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the matter to ensure that our percentage of earnings is not affected by their new procedure,” they said.