Stay home, stay safe: Div Com

Divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Friday greeted people on the commencement of holy month of Ramadhan.

“In this holy month, we should pray to Allah to help us combat coronavirus infection so that the stranded life across Valley will again come on track and also enhance the spirit of peace and harmony across Kashmir,” he said.

The divisional commissioner said in view of COVID19 pandemic, the administration has imposed lockdown for the health and safety of the general public. He said religious leaders have also appealed people to offer prayers at their home during the month of Ramadhan so that the chain of coronavirus infection was broken.

“Follow lockdown measures in letter and spirit, stay home and adopt the health guidelines regarding coronavirus seriously besides, wash your dates properly before breaking fast,” said Pole.