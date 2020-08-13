Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 13, 2020, 11:32 PM

Stop eviction drive, rehabilitate Jhelum dwellers first: Altaf Bukhari

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 13, 2020, 11:32 PM
File Pic

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President, Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said the unplanned eviction drive launched by the administration against river Jhelum dwellers was contrary to law and the government should ensure a proper rehabilitation plan for the families likely to be displaced.

In a statement, Bukhari said the administration has blindly served notices to the families residing alongside the bank of Jhelum from Seerbagh-Sempora downstream of Pampore upto Takenwari-Panzinara near Shadipora Sumbal before conducting a detailed survey including identification of alternate sites for their proper rehabilitation.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Civilian shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama

GK Photo

Truck parked near Jawahar Tunnel goes up in flames, driver escapes unhurt

Representational Photo

66 travelers among 532 new covid-19 cases; J&K tally crosses 28K mark

Representational Pic

COVID19: Two more deaths take Bandipora toll to 21

“This type of forced eviction of Jhelum dwellers would be against law and totally unacceptable to the affected families especially those living within the municipal limits of Srinagar city who are completely landless. The administration must immediately stop harassing these poor and hapless families and draw a proper rehabilitation plan in consultation with all the stakeholders,” he demanded.

Bukhari said the right to housing was guaranteed under law and any hasty and unlawful action by the administration shall leave thousands of families including old and ailing besides the children and women, homeless.

“While freeing the banks of Jhelum from any unwanted structures is paramount in view of the flood threats but at the same time you cannot expose thousands of poor families to the vagaries of weather without having a blueprint for their suitable rehabilitation,” Bukhari remarked.

Related News