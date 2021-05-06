District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar has issued advisory to all medical oxygen manufacturing units in the district to stop refills of oxygen cylinders to NGOs, private societies.

The Chairman DDMA Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz, has directed all the units to provide supply to government hospitals. While as private persons, NGOs can get refills of medical oxygen only after prior approval of district magistrate Srinagar.

An order issued by Chairman DDMA Srinagar reads as “whereas, Covid-19 has been declared as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization affecting several countries including India.

“Whereas, medical oxygen as a commodity has become very precious and judicious use of the medical oxygen has become need of the hour. Whereas, several reports of black marketing of medical oxygen have reached this office which is in contravention of proper management of medical oxygen during pandemic of Covid19.”

“Now therefore, in view of the above and in the interest of better Healthcare of general public at large, I Mohammad Aijaz, Chairman DDMA Srinagar, in exercise of the powers vested in me under section 34 of the National Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 do hereby declare that all oxygen manufacturing units within the jurisdiction of Srinagar shall supply oxygen refills only to the designated hospitals, clinics and will stop supply to any private society/NGO with immediate effect.”

“Supplies to private persons, societies, NGOs other than private hospitals shall be made only on prior approval of District Magistrate Srinagar,” it adds.