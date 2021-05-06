Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 7, 2021, 1:14 AM

'Stop refills of oxygen cylinders to NGOs, private societies'

DC Srinagar directs medical oxygen manufacturing units
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 7, 2021, 1:14 AM
People stand in a queue to get an oxygen cylinder for patients at Srinagar's tertiary care, SMHS hospital on April 28, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]
People stand in a queue to get an oxygen cylinder for patients at Srinagar’s tertiary care, SMHS hospital on April 28, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar has issued advisory to all medical oxygen manufacturing units in the district to stop refills of oxygen cylinders to NGOs, private societies.

The Chairman DDMA Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz, has directed all the units to provide supply to government hospitals. While as private persons, NGOs can get refills of medical oxygen only after prior approval of district magistrate Srinagar.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Hailstorm damages orchards, standing crops in Handwara

Representational Image

EJAC condoles the demise of Ashraf Sehrai

Representational Image [Source: Flickr]

Laigaroo greets people on Jumat-ul-Vida

File Photo of Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami

Tarigami urges LG to include ASHAs in incentive scheme for COVID-19 warriors

An order issued by Chairman DDMA Srinagar reads as “whereas, Covid-19 has been declared as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization affecting several countries including India.

“Whereas, medical oxygen as a commodity has become very precious and judicious use of the medical oxygen has become need of the hour. Whereas, several reports of black marketing of medical oxygen have reached this office which is in contravention of proper management of medical oxygen during pandemic of Covid19.”

“Now therefore, in view of the above and in the interest of  better Healthcare of general public at large, I Mohammad Aijaz, Chairman DDMA Srinagar, in exercise of the powers vested in me under section 34 of the National Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 do hereby declare that all oxygen manufacturing units within the jurisdiction of Srinagar shall supply oxygen refills only to the designated hospitals, clinics and will stop supply to any private society/NGO with immediate effect.”

Latest News
File Photo

Need to prepare for 3rd wave, revamp oxygen formula: SC

Greater Kashmir

Hailstorm damages orchards, standing crops in Handwara

Representational Image

NC demands 1600 oxygen cylinders for south Kashmir

File Photo of Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami

Tarigami urges LG to include ASHAs in incentive scheme for COVID-19 warriors

“Supplies to private persons, societies, NGOs other than private hospitals shall be made only on prior approval of District Magistrate Srinagar,” it adds.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News