Stranded in Saudi Arabia, Nishat family loses bread earner

There is no end to sufferings of a family from Brien, Nishat here which lost its bread earner in Saudi Arabia, as the authorities have failed to evacuate them.

On April 25, Ali Muhammad Mir, a resident of Brein who was working as project manager in a private company in Saudi Arabia died of cardiac arrest.

At the time of the tragedy Mir’s aged parents and eight-year-old daughter were living with him.

In absence of any source of income the family members have been desperately pleading with the authorities to evacuate them.

“I have provided them accommodation at my apartment. They are distressed and disturbed after the death of their son. They may get some relief if they are sent back home,” Ghulam Ahmad Wani told Greater Kashmir over phone from Saudi Arab. He works there in the Electricity Department.

“They are mourning the loss of their son and at the same time struggling to go back to Kashmir,” Wani said.

He said the last rites of deceased were performed by some Kashmiris in Saudi Arabia. “I knew Mir as his company had provided him accommodation in same building I am putting at. His death has broken his old aged parents and his little daughter Aisha is also disturbed. I don’t have words to express their plight,” he said.

Wani said his old aged parents, Muhammad Ramzan Mir and Fatah Bano, were sufferings due to the tragedy.

“We have informed Indian embassy, Jammu and Kashmir authorities and all other relevant authorities through e-mail and other mediums, seeking their evacuation. However, till date, nothing has been done for this family,” he said.

Wani said there were around 122 Kashmiris stuck in Saudi Arabia waiting for their evacuation.

Most of these people have lost their jobs after suspension of work in hotels and companies.

“We have no money to survive. We request the government of India and J&K government to initiate measures for our return to Kashmir,” said Nisar Ahmad.