Strategy finalised for Covid vaccination of above 45 age group in Srinagar

A meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad to review the preparedness for rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for above 45-years age group scheduled to commence from 1st April.

The meeting was attended by ADCs, CMO, State Surveillance Officer, I/C COVID-19 Control Room Srinagar, Dy CMO and other concerned officers.

A comprehensive strategy to ensure the success of the vaccination drive was discussed and instructions were issued to concerned officers including Dy CMO, District Immunisation Officer and Zonal Medical Officers for optimisation of vaccination sites, increased IEC activities including print and social media and announcements by mobile vans. He also stressed for involvement of religious leaders and influencers in local areas with structured messages on benefits of vaccination. CMO Srinagar and other concerned officers were also directed to coordinate with SMC and District Panchayat officer for achieving vaccination targets in Srinagar. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar fixed a target for 2000 RT-PCR plus Rapid Testing and 12000 Vaccinations per day. Besides instructions were also issued for awareness programmes at Panchayat and Tehsil levels and strict adherence to SOPs like wearing of masks and social distancing.