Residents of Khawaja Mohalla Mandibal Nowshera here have expressed resentment over presence of stray dogs in the locality.

A delegation from the locality said that presence of scores of stray dogs has hampered movement of locals. “Many people particularly children had a narrow escape after stray dogs chased them. These canines poses risk to commuters. We appeal SMC Commissioner to look into the matter,” said Abdul Hanan Khawaja, a local.