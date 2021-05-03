Srinagar, Today's Paper
Towseef Ganaie
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 3:01 AM

Stray dogs on prowl at Munwarabad

Towseef Ganaie
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 3:01 AM
Stray dogs in Srinagar. GK File Photo
Stray dogs in Srinagar. GK File Photo

Residents of Munwarabad area here have expressed concern over presence of large number of stray dogs in the area.

A delegation from the area said that stray dogs chase commuters posing risk to their lives. “Many people have been bitten by stray dogs in the area. The dogs are mostly present near garbage bins near MunwarabadChowk.

Trending News

Short of beds, GMC Anantnag to admit only patients needing high-flow oxygen

File Representational Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Only 6 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients in Handwara hospital

D H Pulwama declared COVID Care Hospital

Representational Pic

COVID-19|No ICU set up across north Kashmir hospitals

In evenings, these canines chase pedestrians endangering their lives. We have apprised the concerned authorities about the matter but no action has been taken so far.

We make a fervent appeal to SMC authorities to look into the matter and take measures to check the stray dog menace,” they said.

Related News