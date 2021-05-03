Stray dogs on prowl at Munwarabad

Residents of Munwarabad area here have expressed concern over presence of large number of stray dogs in the area.

A delegation from the area said that stray dogs chase commuters posing risk to their lives. “Many people have been bitten by stray dogs in the area. The dogs are mostly present near garbage bins near MunwarabadChowk.

In evenings, these canines chase pedestrians endangering their lives. We have apprised the concerned authorities about the matter but no action has been taken so far.

We make a fervent appeal to SMC authorities to look into the matter and take measures to check the stray dog menace,” they said.