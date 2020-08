Residents of Naribal Amda Kadal in Lal Bazar here on Tuesday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to repair defunct streetlights in the area.

A delegation from the locality said in absence of streetlights, they face hardships especially at the time of morning and night prayers.

“People face lot of hardships particularly in the ongoing holy month of Muharram,” they said, adding, “We appeal the SMC authorities to repair the streetlights at the earliest.”