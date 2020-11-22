Strengthen media policies for best outreach approach'

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST) organized “Scientist-Media Meet” at Shalimar Campus. SKUAST-Kashmir

In a statement, SKUAST said the aim of the meet was to showcase the significant achievements of the University and to expose the researchers to communication abilities to make popular technical knowledge by effective mass media usage.

Journalists besides officers of the University, Heads of Divisions and Stations were present in the meeting.

Prof. M.H.Wani, Registrar presented an overview of SKUAST-Kashmir. Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir spoke on the occasion regarding strengthening of media policies for best outreach approach. “Public should share in the fascination of science and the amazing discoveries that continue to be made,” Prof Ahmad said. He thanked personnel from print and electronic media responsible for bringing the scientific stories to the public. “Scientists are funded largely by public funds and it is our duty to talk about our work to the broadest possible audience. Our media colleagues, are an essential part of this transfer of information. It is important for scientists and journalists to share a curiosity about the world, to understand it and explain it. It is good for us to collaborate in sharing knowledge for the greater good,” he said.

He emphasized on a collaborative approach for ensuring sustainable development through agriculture and allied sectors. The media also spoke on the occasion regarding strengthening of public outreach. During their day long visit to the University, the media fraternity also visited various high density apple block/hi-tech research laboratories/farm machinery and testing centres.

Prof. Sheikh Muzaffar, Associate Director (I&P) presented the welcome address and Prof. Afshan Gul presented the vote of thanks. The interaction session was hosted and moderated by Dr. Aijaz Ahmad Dar, scientist (Vety. Medicine) Directorate of Extension.