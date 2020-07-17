Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 10:34 PM

Strict lockdown in Srinagar areas amid spike in COVID19 cases

Scores fined for not wearing masks, violating COVID guidelines
Mubashir Khan/GK

Following spike in the COVID19 cases, authorities on Friday ensured strict lockdown in the summer capital Srinagar even. At several places authorities fined commuters for not wearing masks and violating COVID19 guidelines.

Shops and other business establishments across city remained closed while public transport remained off the roads.

The authorities have re-imposed strict restrictions on public movement in 88 areas notified as red zones in Srinagar after a sharp spike in positive cases in the last couple of weeks.

In old Srinagar and other parts of the city, barbed wires have been laid to stop the movement of traffic. The red and contaminated zones continued to remain sealed.

Many people in Sakidafar area were fined by police for not wearing masks. Reports of fining of people were also received from other parts of Srinagar and the Valley.

The authorities have enhanced fine up to Rs 1,000 for not wearing mask, whereas violation of social distancing guidelines in red zones will incur a fine of Rs 10,000.

Restrictions also remained in place in Pulwama, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Baramulla and Kupwara districts, an official said.

