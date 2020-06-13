Stuck in Srinagar, 2 persons from Assam set to reunite with families today

A 20-year-old girl from Assam is all set to reunite with her family in Assam as district administration here has made all arrangement for sending her home on Sunday.

Pooja Sawra had come to Kashmir to earn livelihood. She was engaged as domestic helper by a resident here.

The family, for which she was working, tested positive for COVID19. Sawra too had contracted infection.

After her recovery from the disease, the employer refused to take her back. Amid COVID19 lockdown, the authorities sent her to a quarantine centre to give her shelter and food.

“She was mentally disturbed and would hardly talk. We provided her clothes, and all other necessary items,” said Dr Haroon, tehsildar north Srinagar.

After days of her stay at the centre, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary stepped in and made all arrangements for her return to her home.

“I spoke to Guwhati district magistrate who got the address of girl confirmed. Now, all measures have finalized for her return home. We have arranged air ticket and she is flying home on June 14,” the DC said.

Another man from Assam, Ashraf Ali who was stuck here was also helped by district administration.

An official said the authorities had also made arrangements for Ali at the quarantine centre. He too is flying home with Sawra.

“We have shared all details of their flight with Guwhati authorities. It will be responsibility of Guwahati administration to help the duo in reaching respective homes once the flight lands there,” the DC said.