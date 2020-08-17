Student returns lost wallet loaded with cash

In a show of honesty, a student returned a wallet to man he had lost outside Bone & Joint Hospital here.

The wallet contained cash and several important documents including electronic cards.

Riyaz Ahmad (23), a student of Commerce, said he found the wallet containing Rs 15000 cash, ATM cards, PAN card and other important documents outside the hospital’s main entrance.

A resident of Burzahma, Ahmad immediately contacted its owner on phone. He found the phone number of the owner on a card inside the wallet.

The lost wallet belonged to Muhammad Ashraf who retired as Director General, Tourism in 2003. Ashraf told Greater Kashmir that he was inside a pharmacist shop when he got a call from unknown number.

“The caller identified himself as Riyaz Ahmad and asked if I was Muhammad Ashraf. As I responded in affirmative, he asked to get back the wallet which he had found on the road,” Ashraf said, adding Ahmad waiting for him at the entrance of hospital.

“After I collected the wallet, he (Ahmad) asked me to check cash and other documents were safe. I smiled and said what was needed to check when an honest youth reached out to me honestly,” he said.

Ahmad said he has only done his duty by returning the wallet. Later, Ashraf posted the photo and details of Ahmad on his Facebook which was appreciated by neitizens.

“Hats off to the youth for his honesty. God bless him with good health and prosperity in his life,” wrote Javaid Rufia

In his Facebook post, Ashraf wrote: “We, Kashmiris have been repeatedly defamed as dishonest persons. The reality is the reverse.” He said Ahmad deserves all praise and encouragement.