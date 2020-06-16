Students need not to visit Colleges to submit exam forms: CU

Authorities at Cluster University (CU), Srinagar on Tuesday said the students appearing in different exams were not supposed to visit the Colleges physically to submit form or fee receipts.

In a statement, Controller examination, Khurshid Ahmad Mir clarified the students need not to submit hard copy of their examination form for undergraduate courses or integrated course in their Colleges.

“In case the need arises for any sort of clarification, the students may be asked to submit the form through digital mode,” Mir said.

A few days ago hundreds of students of Government College for Women assembled in the College premises violating social distancing norms amid COVID19 pandemic.

The students had visited the College to submit receipt of the fee paid by them for exams for different semesters.