Students of IoT Zakura demand holding 7th semester exams

The 2017 batch of students at Kashmir University’s (KU) Institute of Technology (IoT) Zakura on Saturday opposed the varsity decision to combine the 7th and 8th semester examination of their engineering courses.

The students said their 7th semester examination was scheduled in March this year as per the date sheet framed by concerned HoDs of concerned departments. But the exam was deferred due to the prevailing situation.

“We approached the varsity administration with a plea to hold our exams but we received a cold response from their side. The varsity administration was unclear about holding exams due to which countless speculations were made about the issue,” a student said.

The student said the university was planning to promote the 7th semester students to 8th semester and later hold combined exams of both semesters in June or July month.

“If it is true then it will have adverse implications on the students,” he said.

The students said the University should hold the 7th semester exams through online mode keeping in view the uncertainty about the improvement in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“Given the unpredictability of the ongoing pandemic, it will be highly impractical to wait for months and later hold our pending exams. Most of the universities and colleges outside J&K have already scheduled online examinations of students in order to complete the degree on time,” the student said.

He said most of the students are planning to apply for their Masters’ degree or have to start looking for jobs after their graduation in engineering.

“The last semester of the degree requires primary focus on the project submission of the students which has already taken a hit because of the ongoing pandemic,” the student said.

The students said under such circumstances it will be unfair to expect the students to appear for the examinations of two semesters simultaneously and side by side work on the projects as well.

“The University should hold our 7th semester exams from the first week of May through online mode keeping in view the interest of the students,” the student said.

Controller examination KU, Prof. Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo when contacted said a meeting was convened by Vice Chancellor with all the deans and the Dean Engineering College was asked to submit detailed plan of exams and project work.

“I will check status on Monday as all exams have been postponed up to 15th May 2021,” he said.