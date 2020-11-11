'Sufi teachings infuse us with spirit of peace and tolerance'

The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P. K. Pole today inaugurated two-day Sufiyat Conference at Auditorium of DIPR here.

The theme of the conference was ’Sufism 700 year’s roots in Kashmir’. The Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary attended the conference as guest of honour.

Chairman, Kashmir Society International, Farooq Renzushah, Cultural Officer, Kashmir DIPRs, Riyaz Ahmad Fazli, HOD, Markaz-i-Noor, Kashmir University, G M Khaki besides a galaxy of authors, writers, and scholars were present in the conference.

Addressing the conference, the Divisional Commissioner said that Sufi teachings infuse us with the spirit of peace, sympathy and tolerance while negating hatred, ignorance and racism.

He hailed the spirit of humanism in Sufi traditions of Kashmir and said that the divisional administration will take all possible steps to promote Sufism for reformation of society. He also called for preservation of Sufi literature in Kashmir libraries.

Appreciating Renzushah for his attempts to revitalize the Sufi traditions in Kashmir, the Div Com said, “with such renewed efforts, an atmosphere of peace shall definitely prevail in Kashmir.’ He lauded his contribution in propagating and adhering to the legacy of Sufis in prevailing chaotic global and regional scenarios.

The Divisional Commissioner awarded certificates of appreciation among the authors on the occasion.

Farooq Renzushah in his address, highlighted propagation of Sufism and said that people of Kashmir are peace loving and believe in universal brotherhood and equanimity among people of various religions.

He hoped that Kashmir would rise as abode of love, harmony and brotherhood, besides a civilized nation and added that Sufi teachings are a prerequisite for identity of Kashmiriyat. On the occasion, a number of authors presented their globally circulated books on Tasawwuf in English, Urdu, and Kashmiri languages.

During the different sessions of the first day of the conference Scholars, Authors, Ulemas, Mirwaiz, Sajadah Nisheens presented their papers.

The Cultural Unit of DIPR presented spiritual musical programmes on the occasion.

Among others Mirwaiz North Moulana Sharief ud Din Bukhari, Dr Tabish, Mohammad Yaseen Kirmani, Sheikh Aijaz, Gulshan Publication, Mutwali Aala Sheikh ul Aalam Holy Shrine, Haji Younis, Moulana Noorani Naqashbandi also attended the Conference.