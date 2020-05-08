'Supply of essentials ensured smoothly in Srinagar'

The government today said a robust mechanism has been put in place for ration distribution amid COVID19 lockdown.

A statement said food civil supplies & consumer affairs department (FCS&CAD) has been able to devise an effective mechanism to provide ration and groceries to people.

The department said there was no shortage and all essential commodities like ration, fuel, gas and others are adequately stocked for two months.

“The department has already distributed two months ration for April and May to all consumers. Presently, the Department is distributing free ration to BPL, AAY and PHH categories for the month of May and June. The exercise would involve free distribution to 8.70 lakh families with distribution of 4.2 lakh quintals of ration, out of which free ration for May has already been distributed and ration for June is being distributed”, said Bashir Ahmad Khan, Director FCS&CAD.

While following lockdown guidelines Srinagar administration has been able to address the problems with regard to distribution of ration.

Giving details, Syed Sajjad Qadri, nodal officer and OSD in the office of DC Srinagar said administration has supplied advance ration for April and May to all categories of consumers including free ration to BPL, AAY category.

Explaining the supply chain management for making available groceries to the people, the nodal officer said Srinagar has been divided into 25 zones and 25 supermarkets have been roped in to supply groceries and contact numbers of these stores have been publicized.

“These supermarkets are catering to the public within three km radius and making home deliveries. Besides, around 100 stand-alone grocery shops are operating within one kilometer radius and also making home delivery of essential items,” he said.

Regarding supply of vegetables to general public, a nodal agency operating from Fruit and Vegetable Mandi has been designated which was supplying vegetables to 25 zones of Srinagar through a fleet of 80 vehicles.