Surveillance squads to keep social gatherings limited

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today emphasized on enhanced coordination of officers at district level to further strengthen Covid-19 management and containment measures in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner was chairing a meeting with senior health functionaries, Tehsildars and other district officers at the meeting hall in the DC office complex.

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Amir Ather, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Nodal Officer Covid-19, CMO Srinagar and other concerned were present in the meeting.

While reviewing the Zone-wise status of Covid control measures, the Deputy Commissioner directed the officers for speeding up the Vaccination drive, besides intensifying testing and contacts tracing in all zones of the district.

The DC directed the officers to increase the sampling/testing of target groups and give focused attention to areas having higher covid positivity rate for early detection, isolation, and medical treatment of the COVID patient.

He further directed for conducting Community Triaging with focused attention particularly in the areas having maximum Covid-19 deaths and positive cases.

The DC asked the concerned Tehsildars to maintain effective synergy for strict enforcement of Covid-19 related restrictions in the areas being declared as Micro Containment Zones and ensure strict adherence to the Covid-19 SOPs.

With regard to illegal constructions and encroachment of government land, the Deputy Commissioner all concerned Tehsildars activate its enforcement wing and intensify drive against encroachments in city areas and take stern action under rules against violators.

The Tehsildars were also asked to direct surveillance squads to keep close vigil on social gatherings and ensure all social gatherings including marriage functions are held in accordance with laid down protocol and Covid-19 guidelines.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed for keeping a check on chemist shops to monitor prices of medicines and medical equipment’s besides availability of essential drugs so that people do not face any inconvenience.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner received zone wise feedback regarding progress of sampling, testing, Community Triaging, bed augmentation and other control measures taken for breaking the chain of infection.