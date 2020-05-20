Syed MA Gillani laid to rest

Syed Muhammad Aslam Gillani, father of Additional Director General of Police (Coordination), SJM Gillani who passed away late Tuesday evening, was laid to rest today.

Gillani, who was popularly known as Farhat Gillani, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Khanqah-e-Moulla. People from different walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh expressed grief over the demise of Gillani.

The DGP accompanied by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar visited ADGP’s residence to convey his deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family personally, and also on of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

He prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.