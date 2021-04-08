Table-top exercise held at Srinagar for disaster Mock Drill

To review the emergency disaster response mechanism in Srinagar, a TableTop Exercise was held here on Thursday at DC office in preparation for the Mock Drill to be conducted on Friday at Zero Bridge.

The Table Top Exercise was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad who is also the chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman DDMA highlighted the objectives of holding the table top exercise and the practical aspects of the mock drill to be held.

He said that any kind of disaster usually occurs without any signs of warning and that the only solution is to be prepared in respect of men and machinery. He said mock drill is to test the adequacy and efficiency of the emergency response system plan besides role and responsibilities that need to be carried out by different stakeholders in combating any disaster.

The DDMA stressed on making robust and prompt plan and SOPs by the respective stakeholders to deliver their duties effectively, besides strengthening the capacity to cope with the disasters and minimize the impacts if the disasters occur.

He said that prevention of encroachment of urban flood plain is vital to ensure prevention of 2014 like floods in future. He also stressed on the need for creating the scientific database available within the various departments at a single platform.

The DDMA emphasized that better information sharing and coordination between various line departments is crucial in formulating long lasting solutions for strengthening the resilience to floods.

While stressing on increasing the carrying capacity of river Jehlum, the DDMA directed for removing encroachments and bottlenecks on the embankments of Jehlum. He was informed that work on River Morphology Study of Jhelum River Basin is being conducted under JTFRP.