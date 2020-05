Residents of Abshar Colony Tailbal here Monday formed a local welfare committee to look after needs and welfare of people of locality.

The body was named as “Intizamia Committee Abshar Tailbal,” a statement said.

It said Bilal Ahmad Mir has been appointed as chairman of the committee while Bashir Ahmad Bhat is its vice chairman. Muhammad Amin Pala is the committee cashier and Bashir Ahmad Buddoo as secretary.

The committee would work for welfare of the locality, said the statement.