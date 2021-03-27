Tawheed Bagh residents decry waterlogging

Residents of Tawheed Bagh at Humhama here have expressed resentment over waterlogging in the area.

A delegation from the area said following incessant rains, lanes and bylanes in the area are submerged hampering movement of locals.

“We are unable to move due to waterlogging. Even after the rainfall stopped, accumulated water is still there. Now water has even submerged our lawns and enter few hours. Waterlogging poses threat to our health as well,” said Ashiq Ahmed, a local.

The residents said that they took up the matter with concerned authorities “but their pleas met with deaf ears.” They appealed SMC Commissioner to look into the matter.