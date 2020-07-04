TB awareness camp held at Central Jail

A Tuberculosis awareness camp was today organized at Central Jail Srinagar, in collaboration with District Tuberculosis Control Society.

During the camp, the inmates and staff were sensitized about mode of transmission, symptoms and treatment of tuberculosis.

The camp was attended by District Tuberculosis Officer, Dr Tehjeena Jamil; Consultant, Dr Syed AfaqJalali; Medical Officer, Dr Shagufta Shahin; senior treatment supervisor, Ishfaq Ahmad and Senior Superintendent, Central Jail, TR Katoch.

Dr Shahin apprised inmates about prevention and treatment of Tuberculosis and spoke about the TB-free India campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for total elimination of Tuberculosis by 2025.

Dr Jamil and Dr Jalali also spoke on the occasion and informed the gathering about Tuberculosis and its advanced management which includes specialized and advanced testing facility CB-NAAT. Katoch thanked the team for organizing the awareness camp.