Tele- Counselling to provide psychological support to Covid-19 affected children

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today launched Taskeen, a tele- counselling for psychological support of Covid-19 affected children during the pandemic.

The counselling has been started in wake of the growing concerns among parents. A team of Psychologists and resources persons on alternate days shall provide counselling to address fear, anxiety and other mental stress related issues among the Covid-19 affected children by providing them psychological first-aid and emotional support.

The Div Com said that a team of psychologists, experts shall cater to children in quarantine, isolation and in Covid Care Centres. The counselling shall also be given to the children who have their parents or near ones as covid positive, besides also to those children who have lost their family members to the virus.

The panel shall also be available to all children and parents seeking psychological support though phone, audio and video calls.

The resource persons shall be contacted through their contact numbers, Dr Sadaqat on 7006519806 phone number on Monday, Aijaz, 7006314064 on Thursday and Masood on 6006175373 on Saturday between 10 am to 4 pm.

The Covid Control Room Kashmir has taken various measures to address mental related issues among children and parents arranging tele- consultation of doctors, psychologists and field related experts to reach out the general public in the pandemic, an official statement said.