Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 12:17 AM

Tele- Counselling to provide psychological support to Covid-19 affected children

Div Com Kashmir launches facility
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 12:17 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today launched Taskeen, a tele- counselling for psychological support of Covid-19 affected children during the pandemic.

The counselling has been started in wake of the growing concerns among parents. A team of Psychologists and resources persons on alternate days shall provide counselling to address fear, anxiety and other mental stress related issues among the Covid-19 affected children  by providing them psychological first-aid and emotional support.

Trending News

J&K govt approves financial relief through SASCM to families of COVID-19 victims

Representational Image

Greater Kashmir columnist from south Kashmir's Shopian bereaved

Representational Image

JKSSB notifies tentative schedule of skill tests, written exams for various posts

Image source: [Twitter/ @Kashmirpolice]

Weapon smuggling bid by militants foiled in north Kashmir's Tangdhar: police

The Div Com said that a team of psychologists, experts shall cater to children in quarantine, isolation and in Covid Care Centres. The counselling shall also be given to the  children  who have their parents or near ones  as covid positive, besides also to those children who have lost their family members to the virus.

The panel shall also be available to all children and parents seeking psychological support though phone, audio and video calls.

The resource persons shall be contacted through their contact numbers, Dr Sadaqat  on 7006519806 phone number on Monday, Aijaz, 7006314064 on Thursday and  Masood on 6006175373 on Saturday between 10 am to 4 pm.

Latest News

J&K govt approves financial relief through SASCM to families of COVID-19 victims

Representational Image

Greater Kashmir columnist from south Kashmir's Shopian bereaved

Representational Image

JKSSB notifies tentative schedule of skill tests, written exams for various posts

Representational Image

Facebook purged 150 covert influence operations in last 4 years

The Covid Control Room Kashmir has taken various measures to address mental related issues among children and parents arranging tele- consultation of doctors, psychologists and field related experts to reach out the general public in the pandemic, an official statement said.

Related News