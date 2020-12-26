Srinagar, Today's Paper
Tengpora residents decry hike in power tariff, unscheduled power cuts

Residents of Tengpora Batamaloo here have expressed resentment over unscheduled power cuts and hike in power tariff

The aggrieved locals staged protest and blocked Tengpora Bypass main road while displaying electricity bills in their hands.

“First it was Covid lockdown which compelled us to live from hand to mouth and now hike in  power tariff has compounded our problems. We are unable to pay inflated electricity bills.

“The government has miserably failed to provide uninterrupted supply to Tengpora. We ourselves repair transformers and lines during the whole year,” said TengporaMohalla Committee president Abdul Rashid Dar.

“How can PDD make unilateral decision over hike tariff without consulting consumers? First they should provide electricity as per schedule. We appeal senior PDD officers to look into the matter”, he added.

