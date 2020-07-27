Theft case solved, 2 arrested: Police

Police on Monday said it solved a case of theft of auto-rickshaw, with the arrest of main accused and his accomplice, involved in the commission of the crime. The stolen auto rickshaw has also been recovered, said the police.

A statement said police station Batmaloo received a complaint on July 24 that an auto-rickshaw has been stolen by some unknown persons from Firdousabad, Batmaloo.

The statement said a case (FIR No 100/2020) was registered in the police station and investigation was set into motion.

“During the course of investigation, one suspect, Muhammad Imran Khan of Iqbal Colony Pattan was apprehended. During questioning, officers learnt about his involvement in the commission of crime. On his disclosure an auto-rickshaw was recovered from Bemina near JVC mini-bus stand. He has been shifted to police station Batmaloo where he remains in custody. His accomplice has also been apprehended. Both the accused are being questioned for their involvement in other theft cases,” said the statement.

It said community members have applauded the efforts made by the Srinagar police in solving the case. “We assure community members that police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in criminal activities,” said the statement.