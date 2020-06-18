Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 18, 2020, 11:17 PM

Theft case solved, accused arrested: Police

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 18, 2020, 11:17 PM

Police on Thursday said it solved a theft case and arrested an accused involved in the crime.

A statement said the stolen property has also been recovered from the possession of the accused.

Trending News
File Pic

Four more militants killed on second day of Shopian gunfight, toll 5

Representational Pic

80-year-old Sopore resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll now 74

Representational Pic

Srinagar elderly with Saudi Arabia travel history dies of Covid-19

File Pic

Pampore gunfight: Both trapped militants killed, say police

The statement said on June 2, police station Parimpora received a complaint from Zahoor Ahmad Bhat of Mujgund here that some unknown persons have stolen his Scooty (Registration No JK01AL-0208), which was parked on roadside opposite Petrol pump Mujgund.

Accordingly, the statement said, a case (FIR No 98/2020) was registered the police station and investigation was initiated.

“During the course of investigation, officers taking assistance of modern techniques learnt about the involvement of the accused Mudasir Ahmad Dar of Dangerpora Sumbal. He was arrested and shifted to police station Parimpora, the stolen property was also recovered on his disclosure within the premises of his house,” said the statement.

Latest News
Representational Pic

15-day-old infant becomes youngest COVID-19 victim in J&K, toll 75

File Pic

Highest single-day spike of 13,586 COVID-19 cases in India

File Pic

Indo-China border standoff: Plan to start construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya suspended

File Pic

Four more militants killed on second day of Shopian gunfight, toll 5

The statement said community members have appreciated the efforts by Srinagar police. “We assure community members that police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in criminal activities,” said the statement.

Related News