Theft case solved, accused arrested: Police

Police on Thursday said it solved a theft case and arrested an accused involved in the crime.

A statement said the stolen property has also been recovered from the possession of the accused.

The statement said on June 2, police station Parimpora received a complaint from Zahoor Ahmad Bhat of Mujgund here that some unknown persons have stolen his Scooty (Registration No JK01AL-0208), which was parked on roadside opposite Petrol pump Mujgund.

Accordingly, the statement said, a case (FIR No 98/2020) was registered the police station and investigation was initiated.

“During the course of investigation, officers taking assistance of modern techniques learnt about the involvement of the accused Mudasir Ahmad Dar of Dangerpora Sumbal. He was arrested and shifted to police station Parimpora, the stolen property was also recovered on his disclosure within the premises of his house,” said the statement.

The statement said community members have appreciated the efforts by Srinagar police. “We assure community members that police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in criminal activities,” said the statement.