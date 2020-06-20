Theft case solved: Police

Police on Saturday said it solved a theft case and arrested the accused involved in the commission of crime. It said stolen cash has also been recovered.

A statement said on 17 June police station Parimpora received a written complaint from Zahoor Ahmad Sofi, saying that some unknown persons entered into his shop at Fruit Mandi Parimpora and stole Rs 90,000 from drawer of the shop.

The statement said a case (FIR No. 108/2020) was registered and investigation was initiated by police station Parimpora.

“During the course of investigation, both technical and physical evidence were collected and after proper analysis and investigations, the accused Javid Ahmad Shiekh of Fruit Mandi Mustafabad, Parimpora was arrested,” said the statement. “The stolen cash of Rs 65,000 was recovered on his disclosure.”

It said community members have appreciated the efforts made by Srinagar police. “We assure community members that police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in criminal activities,” said the statement.