Theft cases solved, 2 arrested: Police

Police on Sunday said it solved a theft case and arrested two persons accused of their involvement in the crime.

A statement said May 9, police station Nowhatta received a complaint from Tanvir Ahmad Hafiz of Nowhatta that some unknown persons have stolen his vehicle Maruti-800 (Registration No JK01F-6080).

A case was registered and investigation initiated, said the statement, adding during the investigation, officers from police station Nowhatta arrested two accused persons identified as Arsalaan Mushtaq Wandroo of Puji Mohalla, Rainawari and Muhammad Asif Wani of Tengpora, Ganderbal for their involvement in the crime.

The officers also recovered the stolen car on their disclosure, said the statement. “During further course of investigation, officers were also able to recover stolen property including a Maruti car bearing registration No. JK01F-1501, water pump motor, 12 mobile phones, 67 boxes of cigarettesand eight kg copper wire on their disclosure,” said the statement. The accused have been shifted to police station Nowhatta where they remain in custody, said the statement.