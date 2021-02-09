Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 1:13 AM

Thieves on prowl at Chattabal

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 1:13 AM
Residents of Chattabal area here have expressed concern over theft incident in the locality.

According to a local news agency Kashmir Dot Com, thieves looted decamped with Rs 14 lakh cash from a house at Chattabal locality.

“Thieves broke into the house of Saleema wife of Mohd Shafi Gada during the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday and decamped with 14 lakh cash. Meanwhile, Police have registered a formal case in this regard and have set further investigations into motion,” the news agency reported.

