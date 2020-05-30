Thieves strike Jawahar Nagar Gurduwara, loot cash

Burglars struck a gurdwara in the summer capital Srinagar and decamped with some cash, police said on Saturday.

Jaspal Singh, Chairman Guru Prabandakh Committee Srinagar said the thieves stuck the Gurdwara at Jawahar Nagar last night and decamped with Rs 50,000 from a donation box. “The CCTV footage shows they were two in number,” he said. “They have failed to break the lock of another donation box. They have used swords and other tools lying in the Gurudwara to break the lock of the donation box.”

Police said they have launched an investigation into the incident. In a statement, police said in the intervening night of May 29 and 30, burglars broken into the Gurdwara and decamped with some cash after making their way into Gurudwara through a window.

“They broke open a wooden safe and looted some cash,” police said. “One mahant and a watcher were stationed at the gurdwara during the night.”

Police have registered a case (FIR No 42 of 2020) at police station Rajbagh. SP South, Sajad Ahmad along with SDPO Sadder Azhar Rashid and SHO Rajbagh Inspector Sameer Ahmad visited the spot along with FSL Team and dog Squad.

“The FSL was called and evidences like fingerprints and footprints have been obtained,” the police said. “Further, all entry and exit routes to the Gurdwara are being searched for evidences.”