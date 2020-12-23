'Those who sought votes for restoration of special status must bring it back now'

Responding to media queries, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu said that those who sought votes for restoration of special status of J&K must bring it back now. “It is the responsibility of those people who bagged votes on Article 370, to bring special status back within one month. Some sought votes on the name of development and they will do that. Those who sought votes on the name of restoration of Article 370 should restore it now,” he said while replying to a query.

He added that District Development Council (DDC) polls were meant for the development process but candidates were found seeking votes on different issues, adding that sentiments of people have been hurt by raising different agendas during poll campaigning.

Earlier, the Mayor who is also J&K Apni Party leader, welcomed the newly elected SMC Corporator Muhammad Ashraf Dar from Rawalpora to party fold.

While welcoming Dar in party fold, he said Apni Party is emerging as alternative for the people, adding that in Srinagar district, the party has bagged three seats while NC and PDP have bagged only one seat each.