Thousands throng Hazratbal shrine on Friday following Shab-e-Meraj

Thousands of devotees from across Kashmir thronged Hazratbal shrine here to have the glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on Friday following Shab-e-Meraj.

The devotees visited the shrine throughout the day to offer prayers. However, a Wakf Board official said that attendance was highest at Friday prayers.

He said that in view of COVID19 safety guidelines, the devotees were provided hand sanitizers and advised to follow other SoPs.

Emotional scenes were witnessed when the holy relic was displayed; the devotees recited verses from the holy Quran, seeking blessings from Allah.

The roads and streets leading to the shrine were decorated and markets at Hazratbal wore a festive look.

Special arrangements had been put in place by the Traffic Police for smooth movement of devotees. Besides private and public transport, state road transport corporation (SRTC) had pressed into services its vehicles for ferrying the devotees.

The divisional administration had also made arrangements and necessary facilities.

A large gathering of people was also seen on Friday prayers at Jenab Sahab Soura, Asar-e-Sharif Shahri Kalashpora, Lal Bazar, Khanqah-e-Maula, Ziarat Hazrat Dastgeer Sahab (RA), Syed Yaqoob Sahab (RA) Sonwar, Khawaja Naqshband Sahab (RA) and Ziarat Makhdoom Sahib (RA).

Asar-e-Sharif Shahri Kalashpora, the holy relics were also displayed to devotees after every prayer.

Special prayers were also held at Masjids and shrines in Anantnag mainly at Jamia Masjid Reshi Sahab, Khiram Sirhama, Kaba Marg, Dooru and Seer Hamdan.

Shab-e-Meraj, observed on 27th Rajab of Islamic calendar, is an occasion when thousands of devotees throng masjids and shrines across Kashmir and offer night long prayers.

This year, Waqf Board had announced suspension of celebrations and congregational prayers on Shab-e-Meraj in view of the coronavirus. However, the holy relic was displayed to devotees after every prayer.