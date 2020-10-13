Srinagar, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 13, 2020, 11:30 PM

Thrashing of 2 youth triggers protest against Army at Rawalpora

We are ascertaining facts: PRO Defence
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 13, 2020, 11:30 PM
Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK
Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Thrashing of 2 youth allegedly by Army triggered protests at Rawalpora area on city outskirts here today.

Traffic on the busy Rawalpora -Rangreth road was disrupted for around two hours after people took to streets alleging that the Army’s Road Opening Party (ROP) thrashed two local youth.

Trending News
File Photo

Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people on Urs of Sheikh Noor Ud Din Noorani (RA)

NC leader Choudhary Ramzan's father passes away

PDP, PC, Apni Party condole demise

J&K BJP President asks Farooq Abdullah to 'expose China's atrocities on Muslims'

Reports said the protestors demanded action against the soldiers for thrashing two youth identified as Shahid Ahmad Bhat and Aaqib Ashraf Dar.

“The duo was beaten without any provocation,” the protestors said. Reports said the traffic on the route resumed after a senior police Army officer alongwith police reached the spot and pacified the protestors.

PRO defence, Col Rajesh Kalia told Greater Kashmir that facts about the incident are being ascertained.

Latest News

Disposal of grievances being fast-tracked: Advisor Baseer Khan

Divisional control rooms to be established ahead of winter in Kashmir: CS

Connecting people prime objective of LG's admin: Advisor Bhatnagar

Representational Pic

Sarpanch found dead in Bandipora village

Meanwhile, a stone pelting incident was also reported from Barzulla area of city where two militants were killed in an encounter on Monday.

Reports said youth pelted stones on deployments on Tuesday afternoon. However, they were chased away by the police. The incidents disrupted traffic on Barzulla road for sometime.

Related News