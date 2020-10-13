Thrashing of 2 youth triggers protest against Army at Rawalpora

Thrashing of 2 youth allegedly by Army triggered protests at Rawalpora area on city outskirts here today.

Traffic on the busy Rawalpora -Rangreth road was disrupted for around two hours after people took to streets alleging that the Army’s Road Opening Party (ROP) thrashed two local youth.

Reports said the protestors demanded action against the soldiers for thrashing two youth identified as Shahid Ahmad Bhat and Aaqib Ashraf Dar.

“The duo was beaten without any provocation,” the protestors said. Reports said the traffic on the route resumed after a senior police Army officer alongwith police reached the spot and pacified the protestors.

PRO defence, Col Rajesh Kalia told Greater Kashmir that facts about the incident are being ascertained.

Meanwhile, a stone pelting incident was also reported from Barzulla area of city where two militants were killed in an encounter on Monday.

Reports said youth pelted stones on deployments on Tuesday afternoon. However, they were chased away by the police. The incidents disrupted traffic on Barzulla road for sometime.