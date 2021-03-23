Traders, members of societies, NGOs vaccinated at SMHS Hospital

The Divisional Administration in collaboration with Department of Industries and Commerce Kashmir today organized a daylong supplementary Covid-19 vaccination for traders, frontline workers of Societies and NGOs at SMHS Hopsital here.

On the occasion, as many as 100 members representing various prominent trade bodies, Societies and NGOs were administered vaccine shots against the Covid-19.

Joint Director Industries and Commerce Fayaz Ahmad who was present on the occasion lauded the Divisional Administration for holding the supplementary vaccination.

He said that the vaccination was held so that all frontline workers affiliated with I&C through different Societies and NGOs remain safe and healthy.

He said that it has been organized under the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole and similar vaccination programmes shall be held in other parts of the Valley to cover maximum number of people.

JD stressed on the business community to ensure each industrialist, unit holder, traders, shopkeeper, retailer or wholesaler or any members representing any Society or NGO comes forward and takes the vaccine shot.

Pertinently, in a similar vaccination programme held at SKIMS Soura last week, dozens of religious leaders, clerics and scholars were vaccinated.