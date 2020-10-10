Traffic diversion from Nehru Park to Habak today

In view of the Cycle Race – Pedal for Peace, the route from Nehru Park to Nishat (Boulevard), Habak to Nishat (Foreshore Road) and Gupkar Road will remain closed from 6 am to 9:30 am for vehicular movement.

“Large numbers of participants, including women and children, are expected to take part in the Cycle Race.

In order to reduce risk to cyclists on the road due to traffic, vehicular movement on the said route will remain curtailed.

Hence, all members of the public are requested to use the Dargah – Rainawari and the Harwan – Telbal – Dargah/ Soura route from 0600 hrs -0930 hrs on October 11, 2020,” district police said in a statement.