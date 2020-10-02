Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 3, 2020, 12:19 AM

Traffic diversion from Nehru Park to Habak tomorrow

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 3, 2020, 12:19 AM
File Pic

District Police Srinagar today said there will be traffic diversion from Nehru Park to Habak in view of cycle race on October 4, Sunday.

“In view of the Cycle Race – Pedal for Peace – scheduled for October 04, 2020 (Sunday), the route from Nehru Park to Nishat (Boulevard), Habak to Nishat (Foreshore Road) and Gupkar Road will remain unavailable from 0600 hours to 0930 hours for vehicular movement. Large numbers of participants, including women and children, are expected to take part in the Cycle Race. In order to reduce risk to cyclists on the road due to traffic, vehicular movement on the said route will remain curtailed,” District Police said in a statement.

Trending News
Representational Photo

632 more test positive in J&K, 14,696 active cases now

Representational Pic

Record number of youths to take J&K's biggest govt job exam

File Photo: IGP Vijay Kumar

Kashmir police chief blames Lashkar-e-Toiba for Pampore attack, says attackers identified

Security forces cordoned off the area soon after the attack. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Gunfight breaks out in Pampore after militants attack CRPF party: Army

“Hence, all members of the public are requested to use the Dargah – Rainawari and the Harwan – Telbal – Dargah/ Soura route from 0600 hrs -0930 hrs on October 04, 2020,” it added.

Related News