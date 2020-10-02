Traffic diversion from Nehru Park to Habak tomorrow

District Police Srinagar today said there will be traffic diversion from Nehru Park to Habak in view of cycle race on October 4, Sunday.

“In view of the Cycle Race – Pedal for Peace – scheduled for October 04, 2020 (Sunday), the route from Nehru Park to Nishat (Boulevard), Habak to Nishat (Foreshore Road) and Gupkar Road will remain unavailable from 0600 hours to 0930 hours for vehicular movement. Large numbers of participants, including women and children, are expected to take part in the Cycle Race. In order to reduce risk to cyclists on the road due to traffic, vehicular movement on the said route will remain curtailed,” District Police said in a statement.

“Hence, all members of the public are requested to use the Dargah – Rainawari and the Harwan – Telbal – Dargah/ Soura route from 0600 hrs -0930 hrs on October 04, 2020,” it added.