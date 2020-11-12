'Traffic offenders won't be allowed to go unpunished'

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Judge Jammu and Kashmir High Court, today presided over a special drive organized jointly by civil administration, police, traffic police and judiciary here at Pantha Chowk.

The drive was aimed to sensitize general public, especially drivers, about the traffic laws and the consequences of its violation.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mobile Magistrates, SSP Traffic and officers from revenue and other line departments were present at the event.

Justice Magrey while briefing about the holding of special drive said that the main objective of this event is to create awareness among the general public and the drivers about the traffic rules and the punishment the law has fixed for violating them. He said the violator is fined for violation of traffic rules while at the same time he is sensitized about the traffic rules and norms of wearing seat belt, keeping insurance, license, validity of registration and pollution certificates.

Taking strong note of the matter of minors driving two and four wheelers, Justice Magrey said that “it is a matter of grave concern how parents are allowing their minor children to drive the vehicles in violation of traffic laws.” “The people despite holding the driving licenses are committing violations intentionally and warned that offenders would not be allowed to go unpunished. The joint teams will be conducting these checks in every nook and corner on alternate days to make violators understand that their violations will not go unnoticed” he added.

“Lawlessness will not be tolerated at any cost. The resolve of the administration is to ensure that rule of law shall prevail at all levels,” Justice Magrey said.

He said that some Non-Governmental Organizations have also been roped in to create mass awareness about the traffic rules and appealed people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to adhere to the traffic laws and wear seatbelt, crash helmets, carry licenses, valid registration and pollution certificates while driving two or four wheelers.

Earlier, Justice Magrey took stock of the proceedings of the checking and fine counters (open court) set up by the traffic department and Judiciary at the venue.

At the point, 10 Traffic counters were set up for checking of documents and incase of deficiency or violation, the violators were imposed fine by the Special and Additional Mobile Magistrates on the spot at the open court.

A fine of Rs 500 was imposed on a driver for not wearing face mask. Justice Magrey directed the police officials to ensure that COVID-19 SOPs are adhered to strictly. He asked the concerned police officer to impound the vehicle of the drivers found driving vehicle without valid registration certificate.

Meanwhile according to a statement issued by Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) 1st class Kashmir during the drive a total 159 violators were challaned and a fine of Rs 32650 was imposed on spot.

The statement said Special Mobile Magistrate Kashmir Yahya Firdous, Additional Mobile Magistrate Fozia Paul, JMIC Pantha Chowk Masssarat Jabeen , Tehsildar Pantha Chowk Yunus Ahmad Bangroo, Additional SP Traffic Zahoor Wani, SDPO Pantha Chowk Sajad Bukhari, ARTO Srinagar Manzoor Ahmad, SHO Pantha Chowk Muhammad Rafiq were present. An NGO ELFA was also involved to aware the stake holder regarding the motor vehicle laws, the statement said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Srinagar had also set up COVID-19 test counter and Fire and Emergency Department had kept available fire tenders at the venue.