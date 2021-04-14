Traffic Police challans 16 vehicles

Traffic Police, City Srinagar today challaned 16 vehicles which were found wrongly plying or parked on the footpaths of Boulevard road thus committing an offence under Motor Vehicles Act and creating obstruction in smooth flow of traffic.

Officials said the move is aimed to ensure smooth and hassle free movement of the traffic in Srinagar City particularly on Boulevard road,

Meanwhile, the matter was brought into the notice of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the Chairman Road Transport Authority, who asked the SSP Traffic to take legal action against the violators. He also appealed to the general public, Transporters as well as the owners of the business establishments to adhere to the rules and regulations strictly, and desist from plying vehicle on fragile embankment on the Dal Lake